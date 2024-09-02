Iowa fallen soldiers from Iraq and Afghanistan wars honored in Sioux City exhibit

The Mid American Museum of Aviation and Transportation in Sioux City will host a special presentation this month.

Museum director Kevin Blosch says it will honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. “Just think it’s an important event where we are going to be commemorating the Fallen Soldiers from here in Iowa that gave their lives for our freedom in the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts,” he says. The memorial will feature pictures of each of those fallen soldiers.

“I think it’s a chance for people to reflect, but I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of family members, a lot of pictures being taken. We’ve already gotten quite a bit of response for people that are going to be visiting, and we expect it to be pretty busy,” he says. They will make some changes for the exhibit as admission will be free and they will only ask for a free will offering. “We’re also going to be open all week, from Monday through Saturday, with Sunday being the only exception’ Blosch says. “As right now we’re only open Thursday, Friday and Saturday. But during the event and then hopefully from then on, we’ll be open all week.”

The memorial display opens on September 4th and will run through the 24th.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)