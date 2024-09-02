Suspects in custody after shooting deaths in Marshalltown, Des Moines

Men in Marshalltown and Des Moines were shot to death this weekend and suspects are in custody.

On Saturday morning, police found a man who’d been shot, lying in a Marshalltown street. The shooting victim, 23-year-old Ezra Oliver Seymore of Tama, was taken to a hospital in Des Moines, where he died. Early Sunday morning, police arrested a 25-year-old Marshalltown man on a first degree murder charge and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. A 26-year-old Marshalltown woman was also arrested for being an accessory after the fact.

On Sunday, Des Moines Police arrested a 19-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia is the shooting death of a 21-year-old man. According to a news release from Des Moines Police, the Georgia man was a guest in a Des Moines home, got into a fight early Sunday afternoon and the man who was killed had stepped in to try to break up the fight. The name of the shooting victim has not been released.