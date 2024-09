A man on an ATV died Monday evening in southwest Iowa, after the machine overturned into a creek bad.

Red Oak Police report Jay Douglas Woodward, of Red Oak, died during the accident that happened at around 5:30 p.m., on the trails west of a levy off of Oak Street, near Red Oak.

Emergency responders located the ATV with Woodward trapped beneath the machine. After he was extricated, medical personnel attempted to save him, were unsuccessful.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)