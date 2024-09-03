State regulators approve study of gambling industry

A study of the state’s gaming industry that could play a key role in the decision to award a new casino license to Cedar Rapids is getting underway.

Racing and Gaming Administrator, Tina Eick says the Commission selected two companies with experience in the state to each study the industry. “The Innovation Group and Marquette Advisors. Both of those companies are well known and well respected in the industry, and have, in fact, both done studies in Iowa previously,” she says.

She says the studies will take the rest of the year. “The studies are to be completed and are due in the Commission office by December 30th,” Eick says. “Both companies have agreed that they can meet that deadline with no problem, and then both companies are also slated to provide presentations on their findings at the commission meeting in January.”

The IRGC approved the studies at their meeting last week. The move comes after the Iowa Legislature’s two-year moratorium on new gambling licenses expired. The Linn County Gaming Association has a proposal for a casino on the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids if the IRGC decides to award a new gambling license after reviewing the study and getting other input.