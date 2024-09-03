State waste reduction effort includes everything from sludge to t-shirts

The Iowa Waste Reduction Program’s report for the last fiscal year shows they worked with some 5,200 businesses to find a home for items that no longer needed.

Iowa Waste Exchange Coordinator Shelly Codner says that kept 87,000 tons of items from landfills. “We are talking about anything from industrial sludges, to stuffed animals and anything inbetween,” she says. Any Iowans who have a product that they don’t want to sent to the landfill, they give us a call, and we try to find an alternative home for it.”

She says for the fiscal year that ended in June they saved businesses $3.4million. “That includes disposal fees, freed up storage, transportation. There’s a number of metrics that are included in that avoided purchases,” Codner says. Codner says the fun part of the job is helping people find materials they need at very little cost. “The ones that are probably most rewarding are those that were taking something that is in perfectly good condition, destined for the landfill, and then helping another demographic and serving the need that they have,” she says. For example, they recently were able to send unneeded beds and mattresses from Iowa State University to flood victims in Spencer.

Codner says there are many other examples where they have found a new purpose for items. “During covid, for example, we had an onslaught of t-shirts and the Food Bank of Iowa actually needed additional bags to get the food out, so staff with the Iowa waste exchange actually made t-shirt bags for the food bank of Iowa to use for that purpose. We use the t-shirt sleeves, and we teamed up with the Des Moines public libraries community outreach and we made first aid kits. We made drawstring bags out of the sleeves and made first aid kits for the library to hand out,” she says.

You might not think there’s a use for industrial sludge, but Codner says they can find one. “It depends on the composition. If it’s got some nutritional value, there might be markets for that. If it’s if it can be remanufactured into a new product, there is applications for that as well,” Codner says. “If we’re talking about syrupy liquids and those type of things that are coming out of food processing, there may be a nutritional value for that that can go to a food producer, for example.”

Codner says they added more than 400 materials to their database in the past fiscal year. She says last year they kept more than 10,000 truckloads of material from going to Iowa landfills.