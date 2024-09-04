Hearing set for Iowa Libertarians seeking ballot access

A Polk County District Court judge has ordered the state to delay the certification of Iowa ballots for this year’s election. A hearing is scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) to give three Libertarian candidates a chance to argue they should be listed as candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Libertarians running in three of Iowa’s congressional districts were kicked off the ballot last week. Two Republicans on a three-person state panel agreed with Republicans in those congressional districts who said the Libertarian Party violated state law by holding caucuses and county conventions on the same day. First district candidate Nicholas Gluba of Lone Tree, third district candidate Marco Battaglia of Des Moines and fourth district candidate Charles Aldrich of Clarion are appealing that decision in court.

Yesterday was the day Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate was to certify the list of candidates who’ve qualified for the ballot. Pate says he’ll wait until he gets direction from the court about the three Libertarians, but he’s certified the rest of Iowa’s 2024 General Election candidates.