Iowa GOP leaders urging Republican voters to cast ballots early

The chairman of the Iowa G-O-P says the party will spend “hundreds of thousands of dollars” on a voter turn-out effort this year. Jeff Kaufmann says getting Republicans to vote bef Election Day is the priority.

“I understand tradition. I get grandmas and grandpas wanting to take their grandkids into the voting booth. I get that and respect it,” Kaufmann says, “but here’s the deal: every single dime has got to be maximized.”

Kaufmann says once an Iowa Republican votes early, the party will no longer call or send them reminders in the mail — or pay people to knock on their door to ask about their voting plan. While former President Trump has said his goal is to have all votes cast on Election Day, Trump has called early voting and absentee voting an “acceptable option” in 2024.

“I think he’s starting to realize, I know the campaign is starting to realize that they have got to move into that,” Kaufmann says, “so our Republican Party, we’re going to put a lot of resources into absentee voting and chasing them.”

Democrats have embraced early voting for years. In 2022, for example, Democrats held a significant edge in early voting a week ahead of Election Day. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says heading into this year’s election, she has a simple message to her fellow Republicans.

“We need to ‘bank the vote, bank the vote, bank the vote.’ We need to learn to play their game,” Reynolds says. “We have very safe elections in the state of Iowa.”

Reynolds and Kaufmann made their comments last night at a fundraiser for House Speaker Pat Grassley. Grassley’s grandfather — U.S. Senate Chuck Grassley — closed his remarks at the event by announcing he intends to vote early.

“You don’t know what the future holds for you. Vote just as soon as you can under the laws of Iowa,” Senator Grassley said. “…This country is in a perilous time and we can’t fiddle around wondering what will happen on November the 5th. We’ve got to get this thing locked up before November the 5th.”

Iowans can submit absentee ballot request forms to their county auditor now. County auditors may start sending ballots to voters on October 16. The early voting period in Iowa used to be 40 days before Election Day, but Republican lawmakers have taken steps to reduce the early voting window to 20 days. And absentee ballots must be in the county auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day