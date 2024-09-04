Sioux City police arrest Sergeant Bluff woman for allegedly pulling gun on security guard

A Sergeant Bluff woman is facing charges after an incident involving a gun at a Sioux City Social Security office. Sioux City Police Sergeant Tom Gill says officers were called around noon Tuesday.

“We were told that a security guard escorted her outside of the business to her vehicle. She then allegedly pulled a handgun, or some type of a gun, on the security guard, and then drove away. There were no shots fired,” he says.

Gill say the guard and security camera video provided them with a good description of the woman and her car. “We were able to track that female to a residence in Sergeant Bluff, where she then surrendered officers there,” Gill says. Gill says they arrested 27-year-old Stella Ross without incident and recovered a gun.

Ross is charged with first-degree harassment and aggravated assault while displaying a weapon.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)