Demolition underway on LeBaron Hall at ISU

Students and faculty are watching, taking pictures and video today on the northwest corner of the campus in Ames as LeBaron Hall is coming down to make way for a new building.

The Dean of the College of Human Sciences Laura Jolly says the pending demolition of the structure built in 1958 has drawn a lot of attention. “It’s not an implosion. But I’ll tell you that has been one of the most frequent questions is, how are they going to do this?,” she says. “So they did a lot of preliminary work. July one forward, you know, internal taking materials out, took the windows out, and trucked away lots of debris.”

Jolly spoke with Radio Iowa at mid- morning and says large excavator is pulling the walls down. “Grabbing chunks of the building and putting them in the construction site and sorting out the metal from the concrete, which that’s been fascinating,” Jolly says. “Right now, I would say the east wall, middle portion is completely gone, and then they’ve moved further towards Central Campus. So I guess a good chunk of the east wall of LeBaron Hall is down.”

Jolly says they took time to reminisce with a final tour of every floor in June. “So it really was that walk down memory lane for many of you know, faculty and former leaders in the college and students so so we did take that memory lap of sorts,” she says. Jolly says there is a lot of anticipation about what the new LeBaron Hall will offer. “The excitement of what’s to come is really, I think, the main story. You know, there’s a lot of excitement about the future of this building and its focus completely on student learning and the spaces that will be in the building. So people are very, very excited about that opportunity,” Jolly says.

The new building will expand on the area of the old building and add three floors above ground. It will l include a 100-seat university classroom, teaching, production and design studios for the college’s nationally ranked apparel program; experiential learning space for the event management program, and a historic textiles and clothing lab. Construction on the new building is expected to be completed in 2026.