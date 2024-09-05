Ernst, Grassley seek federal briefing about Iowa woman missing in Mexico

Iowa’s United States Senators are asking the U-S Ambassador to Mexico for regular updates on an Iowa woman who went missing in Mexico nearly a month ago.

The family of 51-year-old Chris Leguisano of Des Moines reported her missing on August 8 and they believe she was kidnapped in Reynosa, a city that’s less than four miles from the border crossing at Hidalgo, Texas. Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley say the U.S. “cannot and will not tolerate the assault of its citizens while traveling abroad” and they’re asking federal officials for a briefing on her case.

Leguisano’s son told WOI-TV his mother was delivering a truck to her ex-brother-in-law when she was kidnapped and he’s been getting threatening messages asking for money.