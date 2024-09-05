Reward for tips leading to arrest of fugitive who may be in northwest Iowa

Federal officials are offering a cash award for tips that lead to the arrest of a fugitive who may still be in Iowa.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, 39-year-old Nathan Nickless was last known to be living in or around Humboldt and Webster Counties.

Nickless failed to show up for his federal trial on drug and gun related charges two months ago. In July, a Pocahontas County deputy saw Nickless at a convenience story in Pocahontas. Authorities pursued Nickless into Rolfe. Local, state and federal authorities were unable to find Nickless after he ran into a corn field.