Sioux County schools locked down after threat at Sioux Center High School

Several Sioux County school districts were placed in a lock down today following a threat.

According to authorities, a threat was found written on a bathroom wall in the Sioux Center High School referencing a school shooting and mentioning schools in the Rock Valley and Boyden-Hull school districts as well. Authorities ordered Sioux Center schools and schools in the surrounding communities of Hull, Orange City, and Rock Valley to lock down and secure their buildings.

Sioux Center Community School Superintendent Gary McEldowny issued a statement saying school safety is priority. In the statement, he says law enforcement was engaged immediately, and a thorough investigation took place. He says he’s confident the threat has been resolved. No weapons were found.

Superintendent McEldowny says law enforcement will be present to provide assurance to students, staff, and families that our schools are safe.

(By Mark Buss, KSOU, Sioux Center)