Iowa Arboretum celebrates new Treehouse Village

The Iowa Arboretum and Gardens in Boone County celebrated the opening of its two million dollar Treehouse Village with a ribbon cutting this week.

The executive director of the Boone County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Kris Blocker, says it’s another attraction to bring people to the county. “If you know anything about tourism in Boone County, we are extremely blessed. But this just makes it even better,” she says. The Arboretum’s executive director Mark Schneider says Treehouse Village is part of a larger effort by the organization to engage young families and improve access to the outdoors.

“We wanted to get families outdoors; we wanted to get families to the arboretum; we wanted something that was accessible, and we also wanted something that was architecturally interesting,” Schneider says, “and it kind of grew out of the woods where it’s located.” The main play area includes several wooden treehouses connected by ramps, rope nets and climbing walls, along with adaptive equipment, like wheelchair swings and a ground-level zipline. Paved trails lead to overlook gazebos and a large wooden suspension bridge across a ravine.

(By Rachel Cramer, Iowa Public Radio)