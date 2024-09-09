Landowners host gathering ahead of Summit’s meetings on pipeline expansion

A group of northern Iowans, including landowners along the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline route, plan to host a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) in Titonka.

Bud Jermeland of Forest City says they’ll discuss the options people have when they’re contacted by Summit. “To know what’s currently happening with the pipeline, to know legal wise what they need to know — if they need to seek legal counsel,” Jermeland says, “questions they need to have answered, options as far as letting their land go to eminent domain and what that process entails.”

In late August, Summit began holding informational meetings in areas where the original pipeline route would be expanded if regulators approve extending the route. Summit will host a meeting in Kossuth County next Monday and in Hancock County this Friday. “It’s an individual choice,” Jermeland says, “but we just want them to know there are options out there.”

Summit will host an informational meeting tonight in Buchanan County. Meetings are scheduled for Tuesday in Fayette and Bremer Counties. On Wednesday, Summit’s information meetings will be in Butler and Floyd Counties. The entire list, including locations, is on the Iowa Utilities Commission website. Summit’s project would be the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world and the company’s executives say the pipeline will expand economic opportunities for ethanol producers and for corn farmers.

