Central Iowa fire department offers proactive health care effort

The Des Moines Fire Department is launching a program designed to cut the number of non-emergency calls while connecting frequent 911 users with long-term services.

People can now get medical care at a downtown homeless shelter, while paramedics will visit public housing, homeless encampments, and people who often call 911.

Assistant Fire Chief Percy Coleman says building trust will be key to the program’s success.

Coleman says, “Our goal is to get those individuals to a point where they’re independent and that they can take care of their own needs.”

A city report says 82 individuals made up nearly 1,500 of the fire department’s transports in 2022 alone. Through the department’s Mobile Integrated Healthcare program, the team will identify nearby long-term resources available to patients, and help set up things like doctor appointments, transportation, and ways to refill prescriptions.

Coleman says the program is centered around fostering independence, along with trust.

“Our folks are able to get out there and meet with these folks,” he says. “They develop a positive, working relationship, and so it’s the communication piece. They’re able to articulate what their needs are and we’re able to plug folks right in.”

Coleman says the department began using the program in April but they’ve been building out its services before launching it to the public.

(By Isabella Luu, Iowa Public Radio)