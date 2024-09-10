Iowa horse industry leaders discuss report presented to state regulators

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission recently released a report that says the Iowa horse racing industry needs to make some changes to keep the system viable.

Iowa Thoroughbred Association president Jon Moss says he appreciates the study and wants to have more discussion on it. “Definitely needs to be more follow up, in depth follow up, whereby industry stakeholders can kind of really drill down a little bit more into some of the different areas that were brought forward and the questions that were asked to try and see if there’s a way to pull some of that information out a little bit better,” he says.

Moss says he hasn’t felt that the industry is declining. “I felt as though horse racing in Iowa is doing pretty darn good. Iowa breds are actually winning, not only here in Iowa, but across the country, and they’re doing exceptionally well,” Moss says. The report says horse racing has not kept up as other forms of gambling have developed and its product is not of a high interest to the public. Moss says he sees good attendance at the races.

“Come out on a Friday or Saturday night and compare the amount of people we have on the track apron and how many people are sitting in any one of the retail outlets for sports wagering,” Moss says. “There’s no comparison this place. They’re getting thousands of people to come out, participate and enjoy racing.” Moss says he doesn’t have exact figures, but from what he has seen, people came out during the pandemic looking for entertainment and have kept coming. “It’s kind of continued to carry through. I think it almost like, it almost forced people to reengage with activities that they may not have thought about before. And they came back out to the races, and a number of people found out, Hey, this is, this is easy. It’s family friendly. You can get out there pretty easily,” Moss says.

Moss says he looks forward to more discussions on these issues. Tom Lepic is the president of the Iowa Quarterhorse Association, and says he is glad state regulators got an outside look at the industry. “I welcome anytime anybody tries to help our industry. And it’s a tough industry, and it’s always changing. It’s getting more and more expensive for everybody. It’s getting more and more competitive everywhere,” Lepic says.

Lepic says there has already been work underway to improve after the Racing and Gaming Commission had conducted some internal studies. “One of the big items that they talked about was the starters per race, and that, again, was a concern of Iowa Racing and Gaming the last two years. So we’ve worked hard at that, Lepic says.

He says the increase in starters has made a difference in betting. “Our handle quarter horses alone, from 2022 to 2023 went up over 50% from over four million to over six million (dollars), and that came from our starters per race and running a few more races because we had more horses,” he says. Lepic says every industry evolves and horse racing is no different.

The Chair of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, Daryl Olsen, says they plan to have some discussions about the study with all those involved to see how they can move forward. Olsen says he is confident those involved in the industry are willing to look at all the options to make things better.