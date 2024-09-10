Two injured in northwest Iowa home explosion

Authorities are investigating a home explosion that injured two people in northwest Iowa.

The explosion was reported just after 9 a.m. Monday at an address 2 miles northeast of Ottosen, in southwestern Kossuth County. Upon arrival, emergency workers confirmed two people were inside the home at the time and began a search. Forty-four-year-old Catherine Fleischhacker was located under debris on the west side of the home and freed by Fire and EMS personnel. She was transported to Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona before being life-flighted to MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City with undetermined injuries.

Twenty-one-year-old Brett Lanning was able to crawl out of the debris on his own. He was taken to the Humboldt County Hospital for examination there. The state fire Marshall’s office has been called in to determine what may have caused the explosion.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)