Heroes of 911 remembered by Senator Ernst, Governor

Flags on state buildings are at half-staff today to remember those who lost their lives in the September 11th terrorist attacks 23 years ago.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, issued a video statement reflecting on the attacks. “September 11, 2001 tested our nation in ways we could never have imagined it. It also revealed the profound strength and resilience of the American spirit,” Ernst says. Ernst says every day Americans became heroes and first responders selflessly rushed in to help others on that day.”America stood united, unwavering in our resolve to never let fear dictate our future,” she says.

Ernst says we have to continue to remember the way the country responded. “Today, we reaffirm our commitment to never forget and always remember. We must regain our patriotism and be ever vigilant to safeguard the freedoms we too often take for granted,” Ernst says Ernst is a retired combat veteran who served in the Iowa National Guard.

Governor Kim Reynolds also issued a statement, saying. “Nearly 3,000 Americans died in the national tragedy, including hundreds of first responders who ran in to save the victims of an evil, unspeakable attack on innocent people. I stand with every American on Patriot Day to honor and forever remember the thousands who senselessly lost their lives and their families who will always long for their loved ones. You will never be forgotten.”