Iowa veterans to lay wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

One week from this Patriot Day, dozens of Iowa veterans will be taken on the latest chartered Honor Flight to see the various memorials in Washington, D.C.

Russ Naden of Webster City is one of the organizers of the Brushy Creek Honor Flight, scheduled for next Wednesday, flying out of the Fort Dodge airport.

“There’s around 125, maybe 130 veterans altogether,” Naden says. “I think there’s four or five Korean vets and a few that were in between wars, but primarily Vietnam vets.”

Naden says they’ll make a trip to Arlington National Cemetery where the Iowa veterans will be taking part in a special event.

“We’ve been approved as a group to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” Naden says. “It’s something we wanted to do, and you’ve got to get permission like a year ahead of time.”

This will be the 26th Honor Flight from Fort Dodge. The flights have carried more than 35-hundred veterans to see the sights in the nation’s capitol.

Naden says the next flight is scheduled for May of 2025 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)