Des Moines photographer pleads guilty to sexual exploitation

A Des Moines businessman has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography.

Court information shows 61-year-old Jeffrey Walter Gray created and possessed child sexual abuse material and used minors to produce child sexual abuse material. Some of the material was created at his Wicked Imagery photography business in the Des Moines area. The material included images from hidden cameras placed in the changing rooms at the business. Gray is scheduled to be sentenced on January 8th, and faces a maximum sentence of 30 years for the sexual exploitation charge.

Gray also faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the possession of child pornography.