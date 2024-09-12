Graceland University in Lamoni has a new president

The board of trustees of Graceland University in Lamoni has selected its 19th president. Joel Shrock started at Graceland in 2022 as vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty. He had been interim president since Graceland’s previous president resigned this summer.

“Graceland chose me to lead as president, but I chose Graceland as well,” Shrock said during an event this week on the Lamoni campus. “This place represents and stands for the values that are important to me.”

Graceland was founded in 1895 by the Community of Christ, formerly known as the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and remains affiliated with the church. Just over 1200 students are enrolled at Graceland for the fall semester.

“In no particular order, I love these things about Graceland: the mission to create learning communities that help students to lead meaningful and productive lives; the diversity on Lamoni campus, the diversity on the Independence, (Missouri) campus, the Kansas site,” Shrock said, “a safe place for self discovery; skills for a changing world.”

Shrock said he values dissent and debate. “I’m not talking about embracing nilihism or disruption or intolerance or shouting down people who disagree with us. Our passions must not divide us,” Shrock said. “…A university is a place where differences of opinion are necessary and good. They must unify us.”

Shrock said the world is always changing, and Graceland must as well. “Universities are not factories. We don’t pour out widgets. We transform people into their better selves,” Shrock said. “Graceland provides students the opportunity…to learn, but it only works if we all join together in a mutually supportive community of learners.”

Shrock, an Indiana native, was a history professor, dean and provost at Anderson University in Indiana for 20 years before being hired to be an administrator at Graceland. Shrock graduated from Ball State University with a degree in U-S history and got his doctorate from Miami University in 1996.