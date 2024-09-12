One-million dollar fundraising goal for Iowa’s Walks to End Alzheimer’s

Thousands of Iowans in 19 communities statewide are taking part in Walks to End Alzheimer’s over the next few weeks.

Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the Iowa chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says all of the walks are two miles in length and they’re part of an effort to raise awareness and money for families facing the disease, and for vital research to find more treatments and ultimately, a cure.

“We’re expecting probably close to about 5,000 Iowans across the state in all 19 of our areas,” Livingston says. “The first one happened last week in Fort Dodge. Tonight is Ottumwa, so we’re looking forward to seeing all the walkers in that area, and of course, our biggest walk happens in Des Moines, and usually we see around 1,500 to 2,000 walkers just at that one alone.”

Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. In Iowa, more than 62,000 people have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia, and there are nearly 100,000 family members and friends caring for their loved ones with the disease.

Livingston says one of the most meaningful events during the walks is the Promise Garden Ceremony, which signifies everyone’s solidarity in the fight against the disease.

“Purple flowers are if you’ve lost someone to the disease. Yellow flowers are if you are caring for someone right now with the disease. Orange flowers are if you are generally supporting the mission of the organization. And the blue flower is if you yourself are living with the disease,” Livingston says, “and everyone raises up their flowers during the Promise Garden Ceremony and then plants them in the garden.”

This year’s financial goal of the combined 19 walks statewide is $1-million, and Livingston says we’re at a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

“Treatments that have been approved by the FDA in the last few years, the diagnostic tests that are right on the horizon. All the research happening just shows how much these events are having an impact. They’re making a difference in people’s lives right now who are living with the disease, and we couldn’t have said that even five years ago, definitely not 10 years ago.”

There is no fee to register for the walks, but all participants are encouraged to raise funds. While the Fort Dodge walk was last week, tonight’s walk is in Ottumwa, with 17 more upcoming in: Moline/Quad Cities, Decorah, Mason City, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Panora, Harlan, Muscatine, Council Bluffs, Clinton, Des Moines, Iowa City, Sioux City, Dubuque, Storm Lake, Ames, and Burlington.

Find a Walk near you in Iowa HERE.