UI, ISU won’t ask for state funding increase

Two of the three state universities will submit requests next week for no increase in state funding.

The University of Iowa and Iowa State University are asking for same amount of state funding. For the UI that was around $223 million and for ISU around $178 million.The University of Northern Iowa is asking for an increase of $2.5 million to support the effort to differentiate UNI tuition from that of research intensive universities.

The Regents requested an increase of nearly 15 million more dollars in state funding last year and received $2.5 million less than the request. The Board of Regents then voted to raise tuition and fee rates.

The Board meets next week in Ames.