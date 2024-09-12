UNI sees second straight enrollment increase

The three state universities released their fall enrollment numbers today.

The University of Northern Iowa reported a 2.9% increase in enrollment, marking the second straight year for an increase. The Cedar Falls school has struggled to keep numbers up and this is the first time for consecutive year enrollment increases since 2009 and 2010. Enrollment there is now 9,283.

The University of Iowa is reporting its third-largest incoming class ever. The increase boosts the total enrollment to 30,779 students and pushes the UI past Iowa State University for the top spot in total enrolment by 347 students.