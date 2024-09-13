Northern Iowa woman charged with stealing $6K from Girl Scouts

A Mason City woman who was accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from an Osage Girl Scout troop she helped found has entered a guilty plea in the case.

Thirty-year-old Kennika Gueller was originally charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, as well as second-degree theft after authorities said she stole just under $6,000 from the troop for personal purchases in Mason City, Manly, Charles City, Osage, as well as online.

A criminal complaint states the money was taken from the troop’s bank account and the proceeds of cookie sales.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Gueller on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the second-degree theft charge with the ongoing criminal conduct charge being dismissed.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors say they’ll recommend a deferred judgment and five years probation when Gueller is sentenced on November 5th in Mitchell County District Court.

(Bob Fisher, KLKK, Clear Lake/Mason City)