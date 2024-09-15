Democrats tout opportunity, first ‘Iowa Poll’ of Trump versus Harris released

Democrats speaking at a weekend rally in Iowa’s largest county say the state will be trending away from Republican dominance toward parity between the two major parties.

About 500 people were at the Polk County Democrats “Steak Fry” fundraiser.

“It’s time to end the tyranny and cruelty of MAGA Republicans…Can we defeat them?” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker asked and the crowd responded, “Yeah!” before Pritzker continued: “It’s not going to be easy, but it may be one of the most important fights we’ve ever fought.”

Pritzker told reporters on Saturday afternoon that there is “a real chance” Kamala Harris could win Iowa. “Iowa is on the move toward Democrats,” Pritzker said. “…It’s time for a change, so from the state legislature all the way to the congressional candidates, it’s important for people to get out to vote.”

A Des Moines Register “Iowa Poll” released Sunday found women, Iowans under the age of 45 and Iowans with a college degree have more interest in voting now compared to late this spring when Joe Biden was running. The latest “Iowa Poll” shows Harris closing the 18-point gap between Biden and Donald Trump in June’s “Iowa Poll,” with Harris four points behind Trump.

That gain by Harris may explain why national Democrats — unlike two years ago — are spending money supporting the Democrats running in Iowa’s first and third congressional districts. Lanon Baccam of Des Moines is challenging Republican Congressman Zach Nunn in the third district and he touted Pritzker’s appearance in Des Moines as another signal of national party attention on the race. “Folks, we have an opportunity to change the direction of this state,” Baccam told the crowd Saturday.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst said after Republicans banned nearly all abortions in Iowa and voted to send millions of state tax dollars to private schools, the issue set for 2024 favors Democrats running for the legislature. “People in this state are ready for change,” Konfrst said Saturday. “I promise you that.”

State Auditor Rob Sand told the crowd that while Governor Kim Reynolds won by double-digits two years ago, three other statewide races and a congressional race were narrowly decided — giving Democrats a chance to flip statehouse and congressional seats from Republicans to Democrats. “As red as the establishment of the Republican Party is, this is still a purple state,” Sand said. “That is the bottom line.”

Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart told the crowd Democrats have a big opportunity to capitalize with Harris at the top of the ticket. In a written statement, Iowa GOP chair Jeff Kaufmann said Democrats can “fantasize all they want, but the Republican Party of Iowa “remains confident about November.”

Trump won Iowa by 10 points in 2016 and by eight points in 2020. The latest “Iowa Poll” found Trump with 47% support in this fall’s survey, conducted from Sunday, September 8 through last Wednesday.