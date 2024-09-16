Des Moines leaders to vote on rules opponents say criminalize homelessness

The Des Moines City Council will vote tonight on whether to ban camping in public areas and to cut the notice time before removing tents and shelters on city property from ten days to three.

Opponents say the changes would criminalize homelessness and further crowd shelters. Backers say the amendments will push homeless populations to use available resources nearby.

City Manager Scott Sanders says the intent of the ordinance is not enforcement.

“There is language that we have added to be as clear as possible that the intent of this ordinance is get compliance,” Sanders says. “To get to the heart of what we’re trying to do here is to get individuals into safer environments.”

The city’s plan is for Primary Healthcare outreach workers to visit people found camping on public property and help transport them to shelters. Shelby Ridley, director of programs at Primary Healthcare, presented a plan to the city council last week to hire three more outreach workers.

“Street outreach is a necessary thing for this community,” Ridley says, “but you won’t see less people experiencing homelessness until we have an increase in housing.”

Someone who fails to comply would be fined $15 and charged with a simple misdemeanor. However, if shelters are full or the person is unable to pay, they would not be held liable.

The city first introduced the proposed changes at a meeting in July. Tonight will be the third and final reading.

(By Isabella Luu, Iowa Public Radio)