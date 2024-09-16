Study finds small percentage of private well owners testing water

A study from Iowa State University shows that only five to ten percent of the 230,000 private well owners in the state test their water annually.

Iowa State Extension Water Quality Program Manager Catherine DeLong says one of the barriers to testing is a misunderstanding of what quality well water should be.

“I think a lot of the time, private well owners think that if you have a private well, it’s a normal thing to have bacteria, but it really isn’t,” She says. “It means there’s something potentially structurally unsound with the well, that there’s a way for things from the surface to get into the well, so it is something to take seriously.”

Bacteria, nitrates, and arsenic are the most common contaminants, and have all been detected in Iowa wells. DeLong says testing regularly is important because the impact of the contaminants don’t immediately show up when people drink the water. “With things like arsenic, with things like nitrate, we know that those health effects can really take years to have an effect. They’re odorless and tasteless, so if people have them in their water, they wouldn’t necessarily know unless they get it tested,” Delong says.

Nitrates and arsenic in drinking water have been linked to cancers, cardiovascular issues, and birth defects.

(By Grant Winterer, Iowa Public Radio)