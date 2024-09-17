After devastating fire, Dobson Pipe Organ Builders new facility opens

After a devastating fire three years ago, Dobson Pipe Organ Builders — the western Iowa business that does work around the globe — celebrated the grand opening of its new facility in Lake City.today.

Dobson owner, John Panning, announced in 2022 that they were committed to rebuilding on the same site as their former headquarters, which was completely destroyed by a June 15, 2021 fire. Dobson staff continued building organs while their new facilities were under construction, working out of various open spaces provided by the community.

Dobson Pipe Organ Builders organs, known as opuses, are featured in cathedrals, churches, performing arts centers, and college campuses throughout the U.S. and world.

(By Nathan Konz, KCIM, Carroll)