Popular Pomeroy bar and music venue back open

A legendary small-town music venue in northwest Iowa’s Calhoun County has found a new home.

Byron’s Bar on Main Street in Pomeroy closed at the end of July due to structural issues. Owner Byron Stuart originally planned to build a new venue, but the city sold Stuart the community center. “The crowds have been better because it’s been a bigger place, and it sounds really good there, so I’m excited. I’ve got I’ve got music lined up every Sunday to the end of the year,” he says.

Stuart says support for his bar has been overwhelming and greatly appreciated. GoFundMe donations that helped him pay 100-thousand dollars for the new location. “I just want to thank all my supporters. The love that has been sent towards me is overwhelming and greatly appreciated,” Stuart says. “Live music only happens once you have to be there.”

The bar located about 35 miles northwest of Fort Dodge hosts everything from Iowa entertainers to national acts. Customers have to bring their own alcohol to listen to concerts while Stuart waits for a liquor license for his new venue.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)