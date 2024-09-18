Eastern Iowa trout stream impacted by water main break

The Iowa DNR says a broken water main will likely to lead to dead fish in the only state trout stream near a major urban area.

The DNR says the break allowed chlorinated water into McLoud Run in Cedar Rapids Wednesday. DNR staff reported seeing stressed fish in the stream after the water flowed in, and it is expected that dead fish may be observed over the next few days.

Murky stream conditions hampered efforts to count any dead fish, but the D-N-R says they will be surveying the area when the water clears.