ISU game design major set for final Regents approval

A proposal from Iowa State University to create bachelors degree in Game Design received approval from a Board of Regents committee today.

ISU Associate Provost Ann Marie VanDerZanden says demand for the program has been growing. “Interest for the degree on campus is strong. Currently, Iowa State courses focus on games and game design frequently reach their enrollment capacities, and the university’s game development club engages over 650 students,” she says.

VanDerZanden says there are a couple of businesses where graduates could work in Iowa, and the degree could bring more. “Because we know many businesses prefer to locate where there is available talent, having this degree could actually bring some of these companies to our state. The proposed degree in game design would be the first among the regents institutions,” VanDerZanden says.

VanDerZanden says there is an opportunity to attract transfer students from some community colleges. “For example, western Iowa Technical Community College and Iowa Lakes Community College offer associate’s degree in game design. Marshalltown Community College offers an ESports Program Management degree,” she says. “And we feel that both of these would be opportunities if students choose to pursue a four-year degree, that our degree would be attractive to them.”

The projections show the major would grow rapidly. “We expect an initial enrollment of 30 students majoring in game design, growing quickly to 240 students in four years,” VanDerZanden says. VanDerZanden says there would be no additional cost ISU as the instructors in the current courses would handle the courses in the major.

The full Board of Regents is expected to approve the major Thursday in the second day of their meeting.