Jones County bar heavily damaged by fire

The State Fire Marshal has been called in to help determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a Jones County bar Tuesday.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says emergency personnel were called to Jones County Local about two miles southwest of Anamosa, shortly before 6 a-m. When firefighters arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and fire inside the building. The business was not open at the time. No employees were present, no injuries were reported.

The inside of the building sustained heavy heat, smoke and fire damage.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)