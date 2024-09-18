Lifestyle changes can help you live longer, healthier life

Heart disease is the #1 killer in Iowa, claiming more than 7,000 lives a year, and without some lifestyle changes, health officials say those numbers will only rise.

McKenna Schmidt, wellness education specialist at Gundersen Health System, says many Iowans face critical risks from heart disease based on factors they -can’t- control, like their age, race, gender or family history.

“There are some risk factors that we can control, and those include living a sedentary lifestyle, so lack of physical activity and exercise can contribute to cardiovascular disease,” Schmidt says. “Poor diet can also be a risk factor, and tobacco use can increase your risk of developing cardiovascular disease as well.”

Seek out avenues that will help to reduce stress, and she says if you smoke, quit, that’s in addition to getting moving with exercise and eating right.

“The recommendation is to get about 150 minutes of moderate physical activity weekly,” Schmidt says. “Getting enough sleep, about seven to nine hours is the recommended amount of sleep that we should be getting each night. Eating a well-balanced diet, that includes a lot of fruits and vegetables, and eliminating or reducing processed foods is important.”

Some Iowans, even those with good health insurance, don’t bother to get annual physicals or they might not even have a doctor they see on a regular basis.

“It’s important to establish care with a primary care provider if you don’t have one, because if something does come up, you have easier access to be able to reach out to them with questions,” she says. “So it’s really important to establish care with a provider, and then, they can always refer you on to specialty areas if needed.”

A recent study predicted more than 60-percent of adults will have heart disease by 2050, and that over the next three decades, Americans are -unlikely- to make any lifestyle changes to prevent it.

Gundersen Health System has clinics in Calmar, Decorah, Fayette, Lansing, Postville and Waukon, and a hospital in West Union.