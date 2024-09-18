Ohio man wanted for Illinois kidnapping arrested in Iowa

A wanted Ohio man was arrested in southeast Iowa this week while trying to escape a manhunt in a neighboring state.

The Albia Police Department received reports of a suspicious man near Albia High School. The man, later identified as 46-year-old Victor Ferris, left the area and was later arrested by law enforcement in the Albia town square. Authorities discovered Ferris had an active arrest warrant in Peoria, Illinois, for allegedly stealing an SUV with a three-year-old boy still inside the vehicle on September 4.

Albia Police Chief Jacob Miller says Ferris attempted to train hop to Des Moines to escape, but was spotted by a BNSF employee while the train was in Albia. Ferris jumped off the train and was later seen near the high school. Ferris is currently in the Monroe County Jail. He faces additional charges of trespassing, interference with official acts, and malicious prosecution for his alleged actions in Albia.

Illinois prosecutors say there are plans to extradite Ferris. The boy inside of the stolen vehicle was later found unharmed at a gas station and returned to his family.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)