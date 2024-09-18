Spencer Chamber Foundation director hopes flood recovery support continues

The northwest Iowa community of Spencer continues working on the recovery from devastating flooding that hit in late June.

Spencer Chamber and Foundation executive director Sheriffa Jones says 40% of all buildings were impacted by floodwater. “It’s really going to be hard to make residents and businesses whole, but we’re going to try our best to do as best as we can with all of the agencies working together.” Jones says the Chamber Foundation received more than $250,000 from almost 500 donors across the country and has awarded grants to 35 businesses and more than 170 residents throughout Clay County.

“There’s always this huge outpouring of support initially, and we definitely saw that, and then it dissipates, and this is going to be a recovery effort that’s going to take years, three years, five years, ten years, 20 years,” she says. “Ultimately, Spencer and Clay County will never be the same.” Jones estimates most property owners did not have flood insurance and are receiving federal, state, and local help. But she admits not everyone will receive all the funding they need to recover.

Some flood victims are living in 40 state-funded RVs at the Clay County Fairgrounds as developers work on rebuilding homes. Another 40 RVs will be filled soon. The RVs are not meant to be used during the winter, so residents will be moved into FEMA trailers or rental units. City leaders have started meeting with developers about plans to rebuild homes through a recent state program.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)