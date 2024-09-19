FEMA seeking those who haven’t yet applied for disaster assistance

Some FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will be closing soon and the federal agency is making a call to those who may not have signed up for help yet.

FEMA spokesperson Sharon Karr says, “We always try to reach everyone possible who may have been affected.” Karr says families with diverse immigration status, including adults who are in the country illegally, may still apply for assistance if another adult member of the household meets the eligibility criteria. Or if they are the parent or guardian of a minor child who is a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or a qualified non-citizen and they apply for assistance on behalf of the child

“We have 28 languages that we can get out for people. We try to translate everything here in the Iowa,” she says. Karr says the quickest way to check your eligibility is to go to a disaster recovery center if there is one still open in your area. You can also go online. “We have Disasterassistance.gov if they’re comfortable going on to the website, and they can apply online there. The phone, it’s the 1-800-621-3362, that’s a direct line to FEMA, and they can also hook up an interpreter over the phone,” Karr says. You can also download the FEMA app.

Residents of Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Humboldt, Lyon, Monona, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Sioux and Woodbury counties are eligible for FEMA assistance under the Federal Disaster Declaration.