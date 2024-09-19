Iowa’s new Powerball winner plans to pay bills, invest and upgrade her car

A 53-year-old health care worker from Webster City claimed a $1-million Powerball prize on Wednesday at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

Lynne Kannuan says she bought the ticket at a local grocery store for the drawing back on August 5th and stuffed it in her purse.

While she usually waits weeks before checking for any winners, that wasn’t the case this time.

Kannuan says, “The following day, my best friend from Arkansas had messaged me on Facebook, and she said, ‘Somebody from Fareway in Webster City won the Powerball ticket. Did you buy a ticket from there? Check your ticket, if you did,’ and I’m like, ‘Umm, okay, what time and what Fareway?'”

Kannuan dug out the ticket, got online and verified she’d indeed matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball.

She says, “I had to check the numbers twice to make sure, and then I got up slowly, walked straight to my boss’s office, and I said, ‘Umm,’ and she goes, ‘What? What’s going on, Lynne?’ and I’m like, ‘I think I won a million dollars.'”

Kannuan told her husband about the win right away, but then they stayed quiet for about six weeks as they consulted with a lawyer and financial planner, before coming in to claim the prize.

How will the winnings be spent? “My plan is to pay off some bills, invest some, and then maybe give a little to my siblings,” Kannuan says, “then upgrade my car.”

Kannuan and her husband both immigrated to the United States from Laos as children.