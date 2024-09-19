Large crowds expected for in-person fan photo-ops with Iowa rock band

Members of the Des Moines-founded heavy metal rock band Slipknot will be making appearances at two central Iowa stores this week to meet fans and to promote their new Number Nine Iowa Whiskey.

Cory Meiners, spokesman for Fareway Stores, isn’t sure how many members of the band will be at today’s event at the Pleasant Hill grocery store, but he’s expecting at least a thousand Slipknot fans, known as Maggots.

“We try to be prepared for whatever the crowd is. We have talked to the Pleasant Hill Police Department to make them aware of what’s going on so they can help with crowd control and monitor traffic in and out of the store,” Meiners says. “We all know University is a very busy road, so we are prepared for whatever the crowd brings.”

The band will be selling two types of Slipknot-branded whiskey, a regular bottle for around $35 and a “reserve” version at $70, though no purchase is necessary to get in line and meet the band. Given the expected crowd, Meiners says each person will get maybe 20 or 30 seconds to say hello, pick up a bottle, and grab some autographs.

“We’ll keep the line moving very quickly. They’ll be signing bottles of their whiskey, which they are promoting, and then a quick picture with the band,” Meiners says. “They will post all those pictures to a QR code where fans can go to later and be able to retrieve their pictures.”

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, who was born in Hawaii but grew up in suburban Des Moines, appeared at the Norwalk Fareway store last fall to pitch a vodka brand, and literal busloads of fans lined up for the meet-and-greet.

While Fareway promotes itself as a family-owned chain that’s closed on Sundays, it’s a bit of a challenge to fathom its partnership with Slipknot, known for its horror-inspired masks, aggressive music, intense lyrics, and chaotic live shows.

“Not the normal pairing you would see with the Fairway family, but we are always willing to promote Iowa products and Iowa talent,” Meiners says. “In this case, Des Moines-based Slipknot, they’ve been around for 25 years, doing a great job. Cedar Ridge Bourbon, from Cedar Rapids, an Iowa product, known nationally for great products as well.”

The Slipknot event at the Pleasant Hill Fareway is scheduled for 5 to 7 PM, while a similar event is planned at the Hy-Vee Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits in West Des Moines on Friday from 1 to 3 PM. The band is also hosting its Iowa Knotfest 2024, a day-long concert featuring multiple acts, on Saturday at Water Works Park in Des Moines.