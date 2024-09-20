Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she understands the angst TikTok users have about the looming U.S. ban of the app, but Hinson says the law congress passed gives Chinese-owned TikTok a way to keep operating in the U.S..

“That bill recognizes and puts into place, I think, a very fair path that allows them to make the right decision here, to divest their spy tool on millions of Americans’ phones,” Hinson said this morning, “and they can sell it to an American company, they can sell it to a country that’s not one of our adversaries, but that’s what has to happen.”

If TikTok doesn’t those steps, the nationwide ban on the app is set to take effect January 19, 2025. TikTok has sued, arguing the right to free expression outweighs other concerns. The U-S Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. heard the case this week. Hinson, a Republican from Marion, is a member of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

“I’ve had many conversations with folks in the district who are concerned about having a platform to get out and get their message across,” Hinson told Iowa reporters during her weekly telephone news conference. “I feel that. I’m one of those who uses lots of platforms to get my message across, but what I think is important is we have to balance making sure we have that avenue in a private company with national security threats.”

Hinson said TikTok already exhibited concerning tactics in its lobbying effort before congress voted on it this spring. “We saw what they did when they mobilized that app…They wouldn’t even let you log in unless you called your representative,” Hinson said. “What if, on Election Day, they say to all their millions of users, ‘Oh, you know what? We’ve received word that elections are cancelled today. Stay Home.’ This could be a tool that they could use for election interference, not mention to mention a tool that they are using to control the algorithm and what people are seeing.”

170 million Americans are on TikTok, including former President Donald Trump. Trump, who owns Truth Social — his own social media company, has said it’s important to maintain TikTok as a competitor of Facebook. In mid-2020, Trump called for banning TikTok in the U-S, but this spring Trump said a ban is not necessary because national security and data security issues can be resolved if TikTok’s U-S managers cut ties with its Chinese owner.

In December of 2022, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds banned state agencies from using TikTok due to the national security risk.