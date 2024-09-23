BBB: Before buying a car online, Iowans should do in-person inspection

The internet is making shopping easier for all sorts of products, including used cars, but Iowans are warned to pump the brakes and yield if they’re considering that online option.

Lisa Schiller, at the Better Business Bureau, recommends sticking with trusted retailers for such a big purchase, and she’d steer away from social media offerings like Facebook Marketplace.

“Be very, very cautious. You want to always contact the seller by phone,” Schiller says. “Speak with the sales manager on the phone. See the car. Never buy a car without making an in-person inspection.”

Buying a car online versus in-person can actually make some things easier, Schiller says, but you still need to be wary.

“One of the main perks of purchasing a car online is that there’s even less emotion involved,” she says. “It’s easier to stay detached when you’re chatting with someone remotely, and this can actually help you make a purchase that is more clear-headed for you.”

Schiller says to never pay for a vehicle you haven’t inspected yourself and taken for a spin.

Find a link to retailers and more tips on buying a car, including in-person at a dealership, at BBB.org.