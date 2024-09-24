Five Iowa schools attain National Blue Ribbon status

Five Iowa schools are on the U.S. Department of Education 2024 list of Blue Ribbon Schools.

The schools on that list are Alta-Aurelia Middle School, Decorah High School, Nodaway Valley Middle School, Rock Run Elementary School in Iowa Falls, and Rock Valley Elementary School. The five Iowa schools were honored as “Exemplary High-Performing Schools”, which is measured by state assessments or national tests.

Each of the schools performed in the top 15% of all Iowa public schools based on overall performance on school accountability indicators that include student proficiency, growth, and graduation rates.