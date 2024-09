Warm, dry conditions allowed some farms to get their combines into the fields last week.

The U.S.D.A. crop report says farmers were able to harvest 5% of the corn in the last week. That is five days behind last year but equal to the five-year average.

The report found 9% of the beans were out of the fields and into the bins at the end of the week. The harvest rate is equal to last year and one day ahead of the five-year average.