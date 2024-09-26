House Democrats list priority issues for 2025 Iowa legislature

Democrats say ensuring Iowans have access to in vitro fertilization will be one of their priorities if Democrats win a majority of seats in the Iowa House. House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst says Republican Governor Kim Reynolds wouldn’t sign a repeal of Iowa’s six-week abortion ban, but the legislature should make it clear IVF and birth control are legal.

“When our minority is larger or if we were in charge in January, we would be able to protect those things proactively,” Konfrst says, “so that Iowans wouldn’t have to worry.”

Democrats have opposed using taxpayer dollars to cover private school tuition and Konfrst says the legislature should focus on the students in Iowa’s public schools. “We will be putting forward efforts to defend and support public education at every opportunity,” Konfrst says. “…Public education is a core part of what Iowa stands for and is a core issue that Iowans care about.”

Other priorities for House Democrats would be raising the minimum wage and legalizing recreational marijuana for adult use. “These are issues that are reflected and supported by more than 50% of Iowans — not just Democrats, but all Iowans — who want the legislature to focus on things that matter to them,” Konfrst says.

Iowa’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. Five of the six states that border Iowa have a higher base wage rate. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois, Missouri and Minnesota.

As Radio Iowa reported earlier this month, House Republicans say if they retain majority control in the next legislative session, their top priority will be property tax reform.