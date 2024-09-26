Safety coordinator cites concern over photo sessions on, near railroad tracks

This is “See Track? Think Train” week. Francis Edeker, the state coordinator for the “Operation Lifesaver” program, says more than 2,300 people are injured or killed every year at railroad crossings.

“Running around the gates and lights is a big problem — 60% of the incidents with the trains happened at crossings where there are lights and gates out there,” He says. “And 25% of the incidents are people that drive into the side of trains…and 25% of them hit the 30th or 40th or 50th car of the train, which means they’re doing a distraction and not paying attention.”

Edeker says having pedestrians on and near railroad tracks has become a major concern. “Family pictures and high school senior pictures being taken on the railroad tracks — that’s a big problem here in the state of Iowa and even in the United States all over,” he says.

Under Iowa law, pedestrians and vehicles are only allowed to cross the railroad tracks at designated crossing areas. “Any other place or walk down them or beside them on the right-of-way — your trespassing,” Edeker says. “The way the law reads is all the officer has to do is see you out there…and he can write you a ticket.”

The fine for a first trespassing violation in Iowa is $200. This past July, the state fine increased to $520 for ignoring crossing gates and warning lights and illegally driving across railroad tracks in so-called “quiet zones.” Trains approaching railroad crossings in the 21 “quiet zones” in Iowa are not required to sound the horn, to reduce noise in cities. The following cities have quiet zones at railroad crossings within city limits: Ames, Bellevue, Boone, Burlington, Creston, Denison, Fairfield, Hiawatha, Mason City, Mount Vernon, Nevada, Ogden, Ottumwa, Sergeant Bluff and Sioux City.

(By Brian Fancher, KLMJ, Hampton)