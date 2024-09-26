Seven forums featuring Iowa legislative candidates to focus on disability issues

Two disability rights groups in Iowa are hosting candidate forums focused on issues faced by Iowans with disabilities.

The seven forums across the state next month will feature candidates for the Iowa legislature.

Catherine Johnson, executive director of Disability Rights Iowa, says the first-ever forums are so Iowans with disabilities have a chance to understand how candidates running for state office think through disability issues.

“It’s been our experience that people in general don’t think about disability unless you have a disability yourself or you have a friend or a family member with a disability,” Johnson says. “So having the chance to connect early in an elected official’s career and talk about disability issues is really impactful.”

Organizers say they’ve planned the forums to bring issues that are important to Iowans with disabilities front and center for current and future state lawmakers.

Piper Haugan, a voting rights advocate at Disability Rights Iowa, says candidates will be asked questions about their experience with disabilities and their related policy priorities.

“Of course, every policy that occurs in the legislature does affect people with disabilities,” Haugan says, “so we want to really be able to hear how they consider the disability community when they’re reviewing those bills.”

Each forum will have American Sign Language interpretation and captioning.

The first forum is scheduled for October 1st in Council Bluffs. Others will follow: October 8th in Waverly, October 10th in Sioux City, October 16th in Ankeny, October 17th in Waukee, October 22nd in Des Moines, and October 24 in Ottumwa.

(Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio)