Volunteers are needed to help spruce up Iowa’s state parks Saturday

Many tens of thousands of people enjoy Iowa’s state parks every year, and this weekend, Iowa’s park system is asking for a little love in return. Saturday is the annual Volunteer Day for Iowa’s parks.

Mary Runkel, the Iowa DNR’s statewide volunteer and outreach coordinator, says 14 state parks and a state forest are hosting events — and they could use a hand with a variety of chores.

“It is a little different at each place,” Runkel says. “It’s unique for each park, depending on their needs, and it could include litter pickup, tree planting, removing invasive species, rebuilding or just painting picnic tables, a general cleanup of the park, harvesting prairie seeds and more.”

The 15 locations are spread across the state and it’s likely a park near you could use a few more helpers who could spare a little time.

“Each park, it depends, it’s usually two to three hours,” Runkel says, “and it would be good to pack a water bottle, some gloves, sunscreen, bug spray, snacks and please do wear closed-toed shoes, long pants and clothes that can get dirty or stained.”

Last year’s Volunteer Day attracted more than 400 helpers to Iowa’s parks and Runkel is hoping for at least that many again this weekend. Signing up is simple.

“IowaDNR.gov/volunteer is our website,” she says, “and there’s a PDF on there you can open and get more details about each of the volunteer events.”

Here’s the list of locations:

· Bellevue State Park, Bellevue

· Geode State Park, Danville

· Lacey-Keosauqua State Park, Keosauqua

· Lake Anita State Park, Anita

· Lake Darling State Park, Brighton

· Lake Macbride State Park, Solon

· Mines of Spain State Park, Dubuque

· Lake Wapello State Park, Drakesville

· Pikes Peak State Park, McGregor

· Pilot Knob State Park Forest City

· Springbrook State Park, Guthrie Center

· Union Grove State Park, Gladbrook

· Wapsipinicon State Park, Anamosa

· Waubonsie State Park, Hamburg

· Yellow River State Forest, Harpers Ferry