Grinnell College residence hall named in honor of 110-year-old graduate

The oldest living graduate of Grinnell College is the focus of events in Grinnell this weekend. Edith Renfrow Smith was born in Grinnell 110 years ago and graduated with a degree in psychology in 1937.

“She knew from the time that she was a young girl that Grinnell was going to be her choice for college,” Jayn Chaney, a Grinnell College vice president, said. “She was the first black woman to graduate from the college.”

A new residence hall for Grinnell students that’s located in downtown Grinnell has been named Renfrow Hall. “We are excited to be able to honor her and have her legacy really celebrated and uplifted in this facility,” Chaney said.

The Renfrow Hall dedication ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at noon. A display in an art gallery on the Grinnell campus provides a timeline of the entire Renfrow family’s trajectory. “Grinnell College has been so honored to be the recipient of many of the treasured, beloved family photos that Mrs. Renfrow Smith’s mother and other family members assembled over time that really helps tell the story of the Renfrow family and the early African American community in Grinnell,” Chaney told Radio Iowa.

About 60 Renfrow family members are expected for this weekend’s events in Grinnell. There will be a parade Saturday morning and on Saturday afternoon a temporary mural honoring the Renfrow sisters will be installed on the side of a bank in downtown Grinnell.

Edith Renfrow Smith moved to Chicago after graduating from Grinnell College. She retired from a teaching career in 1976 and has been recognized for her volunteer work in retirement. At the age of 108, she was declared a “super-ager” in Northwestern University research about older adults who have the memory capacity of someone much younger. Renfrow Smith turned 110 in July.