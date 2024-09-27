Judge rules in state senator’s favor in vehicle dispute

A judge has ruled in favor of a state senator who was sued over a car he bought his daughter.

State Senator Adrian Dickey of Packwood was sued by his daughter, his ex-wife and her husband. They claimed Dickey had placed a lien on the car without his daughter’s knowledge, the car had been totaled and his daughter needed the insurance money to buy a new car. The judge has ruled there’s no evidence Dickey “defrauded or cheated his way into being the lienholder” and the nearly $24,000 insurance payout will go to him.

The judge also ruled on a countersuit in which Dickey accused his daughter, his ex-wife and her husband of trying to injure his reputation. Dickey sought $120,000 in damages. The judge awarded him $1. Dickey’s ex-wife and her husband told the Ottumwa Courier they would not appeal the decision and are happy to put this case and their interactions with the senator behind them.

Dickey released a written statement to Radio Iowa. “The Court’s decision completes a long process to clear my name and show that the claims brought against me lacked merit. I am appreciative of a ruling that highlights the generosity of the car I purchased, the clear communications that Shawna, Korynn, and I had about it, and the lengths that some are willing to go to tarnish my reputation,” Dickey said. “The fact that some people believe that I am a target gives me greater conviction to continue fighting for the issues that I believe in.”