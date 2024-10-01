Drought leaves state with high nitrate concentrations

Rainfall in the spring and early summer briefly relieved drought in the Corn Belt but it also contributed to elevated nitrate concentrations in many of the region’s waterways.

During dry years, nitrates from soil microbes and farm fertilizers can accumulate in fields until it rains and a lot of it flushes into rivers, lakes and sources of drinking water. America’s Watershed Initiative executive director Kim Lutz works across 31 states. “As we’re getting more extreme weather events, especially in the Midwest, that’s liberating a lot of the things in the soil that are legacy pollutants,” Lutz says.

Steve Kalkhoff is a hydrologist with the U-S Geological Survey, which collects a lot of this data. “We do see that, you know, in the last three years, concentrations and loads were substantially less … But then again, in 2024 when we’ve had higher flow, you know, more normal rainfall, the concentrations have increased again.”

Lutz says this pollution is a problem for habitats in and around affected waterways… and it’s hurting industries like fishing and tourism. It’s also costing communities a lot of money to treat drinking water. But Lutz says new federal funding and conservation practices like cover crops can help.

(By Rachel Cramer, Iowa Public Radio)